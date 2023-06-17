HSS Hire Group (LON:HSS) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $13.73

Shares of HSS Hire Group plc (LON:HSS – Get Rating) passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 13.73 ($0.17) and traded as high as GBX 13.98 ($0.17). HSS Hire Group shares last traded at GBX 13.80 ($0.17), with a volume of 204,167 shares changing hands.

HSS Hire Group Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of £98.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 464.17 and a beta of 0.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 13.77 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 13.02.

Get HSS Hire Group alerts:

HSS Hire Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a GBX 0.37 ($0.00) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.86%. This is a boost from HSS Hire Group’s previous dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. HSS Hire Group’s payout ratio is presently 3,333.33%.

HSS Hire Group Company Profile

HSS Hire Group plc provides tool and equipment hire, and related services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. The company operates through Rental and Related Revenue; and Services segments. It offers tools and equipment, including powered access and power generation equipment; and engages in the resale of fuel and other consumables, as well as provision of transport and other ancillary services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for HSS Hire Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HSS Hire Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.