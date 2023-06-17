Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV Has $16.18 Million Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV lessened its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 137,544 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF accounts for 2.3% of Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $16,182,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IEI. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 47,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,006 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $492,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. raised its position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 37,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,356,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the last quarter.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IEI traded down $0.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $115.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,424,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,828,504. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.99. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $112.26 and a 12 month high of $121.47.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF Company Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.2197 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

