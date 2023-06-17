Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Short Interest Update

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,300 shares, an increase of 29.8% from the May 15th total of 48,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 82,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Bancshares

In related news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Zachary Jacob Wasserman sold 98,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $1,010,732.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 188,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,934,861.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth J. Phelan purchased 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.80 per share, for a total transaction of $216,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at $964,278. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Bancshares

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Huntington Bancshares stock. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH increased its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,300 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH’s holdings in Huntington Bancshares were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Huntington Bancshares Trading Down 1.1 %

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ HBANP traded down $0.21 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,105. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.27. Huntington Bancshares has a 1 year low of $13.16 and a 1 year high of $21.10.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 17th. Investors of record on Saturday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.2813 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.00%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

