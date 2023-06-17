HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) Short Interest Update

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,230,000 shares, an increase of 30.0% from the May 15th total of 946,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 136,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 9.0 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on HCM shares. StockNews.com cut HUTCHMED from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st.

HUTCHMED Stock Up 5.4 %

HCM stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $13.91. The stock had a trading volume of 237,646 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,196. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.05. HUTCHMED has a 52-week low of $7.39 and a 52-week high of $21.28.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HUTCHMED

About HUTCHMED

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of HUTCHMED by 1,096.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,913,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,464,000 after buying an additional 3,586,271 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 62.6% during the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 1,750,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,123,000 after acquiring an additional 673,820 shares during the period. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the 4th quarter valued at about $9,790,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 141.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 870,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,859,000 after acquiring an additional 508,959 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the 2nd quarter valued at about $5,266,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.14% of the company’s stock.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in Hong Kong and internationally. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

