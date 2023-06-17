Hxro Hits One Day Trading Volume of $7,673.01 (HXRO)

Hxro (HXRO) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on June 17th. Hxro has a market cap of $42.29 million and approximately $7,673.01 worth of Hxro was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Hxro has traded up 1.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Hxro token can now be purchased for $0.0987 or 0.00000373 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Hxro Token Profile

Hxro’s genesis date was December 21st, 2018. Hxro’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 428,521,116 tokens. Hxro’s official website is hxro.io. The official message board for Hxro is medium.com/@hxromedia. Hxro’s official Twitter account is @realhxro and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Hxro Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hxro is a crypto gaming platform that merges digital currency trading with skill-based social gaming. HXRO is an ERC20 token – engineered to have full utility on the Hxro gaming platform. HXRO tokens are used for entry fees to all games and on-platform purchases. All competitions are paid out in HXRO. Competitors earn status, rank, and clout with HXRO.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hxro directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hxro should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hxro using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

