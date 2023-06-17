IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Short Interest Update

IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,068,500 shares, a growth of 22.6% from the May 15th total of 871,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 562.4 days.

IGG Stock Performance

OTCMKTS IGGGF traded up $0.11 on Friday, hitting $0.66. 4,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,566. IGG has a 1-year low of $0.28 and a 1-year high of $0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.47.

IGG Company Profile

IGG Inc, an investment holding company, develops and operates mobile and online games in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers mobile, browser, PC, and client-based online games in 23 languages. It also licenses online games; and provides customer support and technical support services.

