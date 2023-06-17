IMPACTfolio LLC Acquires Shares of 2,575 General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

IMPACTfolio LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 2,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. AXS Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new stake in shares of General Mills during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 164.9% during the fourth quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GIS stock opened at $80.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $83.37. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.69 and a 12-month high of $90.89. The firm has a market cap of $47.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 24.51%. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 4,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.32, for a total transaction of $368,595.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,121 shares in the company, valued at $1,185,088.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 3,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.59, for a total transaction of $272,585.31. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,215,129.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,371 shares of company stock worth $4,849,178. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GIS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Mills from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $88.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $84.76.

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. The firm operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet, and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

