IMPACTfolio LLC Boosts Stake in VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB)

IMPACTfolio LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF (BATS:SMB – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,852 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,798 shares during the quarter. VanEck Short Muni ETF accounts for 1.5% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. IMPACTfolio LLC owned 0.64% of VanEck Short Muni ETF worth $1,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its position in VanEck Short Muni ETF by 426.7% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 158,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 128,000 shares during the period. Boston Family Office LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth $179,000. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth $182,000. Finally, Gateway Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in VanEck Short Muni ETF in the 4th quarter worth $187,000.

Get VanEck Short Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck Short Muni ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Short Muni ETF stock opened at $16.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.89.

VanEck Short Muni ETF Profile

The VanEck Short Muni ETF (SMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of investment grade, tax-exempt US municipal bonds with nominal maturities of 1-6 years. SMB was launched on Feb 22, 2008 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Short Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.