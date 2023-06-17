IMPACTfolio LLC Makes New $197,000 Investment in Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE)

IMPACTfolio LLC bought a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 12,372 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Romano Brothers AND Company acquired a new stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 3,779.6% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 2,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 2,041 shares during the last quarter. 81.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Hewlett Packard Enterprise alerts:

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of HPE stock opened at $17.58 on Friday. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $11.90 and a 1-year high of $17.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $22.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Dividend Announcement

Hewlett Packard Enterprise ( NYSE:HPE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 30th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $6.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.73%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s payout ratio is 61.54%.

Insider Activity at Hewlett Packard Enterprise

In related news, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $534,672.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,776 shares in the company, valued at $156,416. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, CFO Tarek Robbiati sold 159,180 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total value of $2,548,471.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 159,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,546,758.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 33,417 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $534,672.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,416. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 418,675 shares of company stock worth $6,702,653. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on HPE. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hewlett Packard Enterprise has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.62.

About Hewlett Packard Enterprise

(Get Rating)

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. It operates in six segments: Compute, HPC & AI, Storage, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments and Other.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hewlett Packard Enterprise and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.