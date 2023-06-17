IMPACTfolio LLC Sells 103 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

IMPACTfolio LLC cut its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,104 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 103 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing comprises approximately 0.2% of IMPACTfolio LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. IMPACTfolio LLC’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWA Asset Management Group LLC boosted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,426 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $579,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,889,000. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. First Business Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $230,000. 79.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $249.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $234.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Bank of America lowered shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $249.00 to $211.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $230.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $237.25.

Automatic Data Processing Stock Performance

Shares of ADP stock opened at $221.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.43 billion, a PE ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $215.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $226.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 12 month low of $196.61 and a 12 month high of $274.92.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The business services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.88 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 18.46% and a return on equity of 104.60%. Automatic Data Processing’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.21 EPS. Analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Automatic Data Processing Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.86%.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

