Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) Short Interest Up 20.5% in May

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700,000 shares, a growth of 20.5% from the May 15th total of 3,070,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 574,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 6.4 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on PI shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Impinj from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Impinj in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Impinj from $151.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut Impinj from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $137.00.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ PI traded up $2.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.99. The stock had a trading volume of 1,072,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 511,801. Impinj has a 1-year low of $47.78 and a 1-year high of $144.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.54, a quick ratio of 4.02 and a current ratio of 5.59. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $107.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $118.50.

Insider Activity

Impinj ( NASDAQ:PI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $85.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.50 million. Impinj had a negative net margin of 6.26% and a negative return on equity of 105.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Impinj will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steve Sanghi acquired 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $1,997,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 40,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,417,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Steve Sanghi purchased 23,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $1,997,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 40,200 shares in the company, valued at $3,417,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 371 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.65, for a total value of $49,955.15. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,185,417.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 31,622 shares of company stock valued at $3,714,218. 17.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Impinj

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Impinj during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Impinj during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Impinj by 671.4% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Impinj in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Impinj Company Profile

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of radio frequency identification solutions. The company was founded by Christopher Diorio in April 2000 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

Further Reading

