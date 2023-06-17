Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI) Director William Hoffman Sells 25,000 Shares of Stock

Inari Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:NARI – Get Rating) Director William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.74, for a total value of $1,443,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,098,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,401,695.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

William Hoffman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, May 17th, William Hoffman sold 41,891 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.19, for a total transaction of $2,898,438.29.

On Monday, May 15th, William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.51, for a total transaction of $1,762,750.00.

On Monday, April 17th, William Hoffman sold 25,000 shares of Inari Medical stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $1,616,750.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NARI opened at $58.34 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $63.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $62.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of -110.08 and a beta of 1.12. Inari Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.59 and a 12 month high of $86.94.

Inari Medical ( NASDAQ:NARI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $116.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.30 million. Inari Medical had a negative return on equity of 6.78% and a negative net margin of 6.87%. The business’s revenue was up 33.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Inari Medical, Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Inari Medical in the first quarter worth about $495,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in Inari Medical by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after buying an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Inari Medical by 64,866.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 3,892 shares in the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC purchased a new position in Inari Medical during the first quarter valued at $1,985,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in Inari Medical by 2.6% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 279,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,249,000 after acquiring an additional 6,984 shares in the last quarter. 85.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NARI. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Inari Medical from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Inari Medical from $68.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.11.

Inari Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells devices for the interventional treatment of venous diseases in the United States. The company provides ClotTriever, a mechanical thrombectomy system, which is designed to core, capture, and remove large clots from large vessels, as well as for treatment of deep vein thrombosis; and FlowTriever, a large bore catheter-based aspiration and mechanical thrombectomy system, for treatment of pulmonary embolism.

