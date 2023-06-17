Independent Bank Corp. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.55 (NASDAQ:INDB)

Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, June 26th will be given a dividend of 0.55 per share by the bank on Friday, July 7th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 23rd.

Independent Bank has increased its dividend by an average of 5.7% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 12 years. Independent Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 43.1% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Independent Bank to earn $5.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.6%.

Independent Bank Stock Performance

INDB opened at $49.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.83 and a 200 day moving average of $69.22. Independent Bank has a fifty-two week low of $43.28 and a fifty-two week high of $91.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Independent Bank ( NASDAQ:INDB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.15). Independent Bank had a net margin of 33.75% and a return on equity of 9.54%. The business had revenue of $187.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.90 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Independent Bank will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on INDB shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Independent Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Independent Bank from $83.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Independent Bank

In related news, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel bought 2,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $100,180.98. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,062,722.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CTO Barry H. Jensen purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.66 per share, for a total transaction of $50,660.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief technology officer now owns 25,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,268,982.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey J. Tengel purchased 2,069 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $48.42 per share, for a total transaction of $100,180.98. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 21,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,062,722.16. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 4,069 shares of company stock valued at $207,131 in the last quarter. 0.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Independent Bank

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in INDB. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 12.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 41,709 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 4,461 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank by 65.6% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,399 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 2,534 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Independent Bank by 1.3% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 54.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,995,000 after purchasing an additional 8,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in Independent Bank by 13.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 159,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $13,019,000 after purchasing an additional 18,854 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. It accepts interest checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as demand deposits and time certificates of deposit.

See Also

