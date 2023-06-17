indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDIW) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

indie Semiconductor, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDIW – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,900 shares, a drop of 12.0% from the May 15th total of 37,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 25,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

indie Semiconductor Trading Down 0.7 %

NASDAQ:INDIW traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $2.72. The stock had a trading volume of 72,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 53,717. indie Semiconductor has a 1-year low of $1.02 and a 1-year high of $3.67. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ionic Capital Management LLC grew its stake in indie Semiconductor by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Ionic Capital Management LLC now owns 4,694,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,952,000 after buying an additional 16,742 shares during the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 570,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,816,000 after purchasing an additional 229,682 shares during the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 68.3% in the 4th quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 1,088,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 441,634 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in indie Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, RPO LLC grew its position in indie Semiconductor by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. RPO LLC now owns 125,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 45,790 shares during the last quarter.

