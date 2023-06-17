Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

Ingles Markets Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $84.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.68. Ingles Markets has a 1-year low of $78.32 and a 1-year high of $102.99.

Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 19.31%.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is currently 5.06%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ingles Markets by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Ingles Markets by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ingles Markets by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ingles Markets by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ingles Markets Company Profile

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, beauty, and cosmetic products.

Further Reading

