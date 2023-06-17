Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note released on Wednesday.
Ingles Markets Stock Performance
NASDAQ:IMKTA opened at $84.50 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 1.30. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $86.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $91.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.68. Ingles Markets has a 1-year low of $78.32 and a 1-year high of $102.99.
Ingles Markets (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 19.31%.
Ingles Markets Announces Dividend
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Ingles Markets by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,456,000 after buying an additional 2,344 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Ingles Markets by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Ingles Markets by 278.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in Ingles Markets by 58.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,849 shares during the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Ingles Markets Company Profile
Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, beauty, and cosmetic products.
Further Reading
