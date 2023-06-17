Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 29th

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, June 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of 1.80 per share on Friday, July 14th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th.

Innovative Industrial Properties has raised its dividend payment by an average of 35.9% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. Innovative Industrial Properties has a payout ratio of 130.2% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Innovative Industrial Properties to earn $8.34 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $7.20 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 86.3%.

Get Innovative Industrial Properties alerts:

Innovative Industrial Properties Price Performance

IIPR stock opened at $74.64 on Friday. Innovative Industrial Properties has a one year low of $63.36 and a one year high of $125.38. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $69.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 17.70 and a current ratio of 17.70. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 13.26 and a beta of 1.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $76.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.80 million. Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 55.72%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties will post 7.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IIPR. Craig Hallum downgraded Innovative Industrial Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Compass Point reduced their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $97.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Innovative Industrial Properties has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Innovative Industrial Properties

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IIPR. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 361.0% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after acquiring an additional 769 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 112.9% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 195.7% in the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 61.4% in the first quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.71% of the company’s stock.

Innovative Industrial Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovative Industrial Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.