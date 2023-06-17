Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Short Interest Update

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 573,300 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the May 15th total of 687,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,733.0 days.
Inpex Price Performance
Shares of IPXHF stock remained flat at $11.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.81. Inpex has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $12.11.
Inpex Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Inpex (IPXHF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.