Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF) Short Interest Update

Inpex Co. (OTCMKTS:IPXHF – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 573,300 shares, a drop of 16.6% from the May 15th total of 687,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5,733.0 days.

Inpex Price Performance

Shares of IPXHF stock remained flat at $11.76 during mid-day trading on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.81. Inpex has a 12-month low of $9.09 and a 12-month high of $12.11.

Get Inpex alerts:

Inpex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Read More

Inpex Corporation engages in the research, exploration, development, production, and sale of oil, natural gas, and other mineral resources in Japan, rest of Asia and Oceania, Europe and NIS countries, the Middle East and Africa, and the Americas. It is also involved in the investment and lending to the companies engaged in mineral resources business, etc.

Receive News & Ratings for Inpex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inpex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.