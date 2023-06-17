Insider Buying: Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Major Shareholder Buys 45,000 Shares of Stock

Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Get Rating) major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 45,000 shares of Blackstone stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.47 per share, for a total transaction of $246,150.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 21,116,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $115,505,203.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Altus Holdings Lp Gso also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Blackstone alerts:

On Thursday, June 8th, Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 57,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $299,250.00.

On Tuesday, June 6th, Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of Blackstone stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00.

Blackstone Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE:BX opened at $91.18 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $110.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a PE ratio of 111.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.50.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

Blackstone ( NYSE:BX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.97. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 73.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Blackstone’s payout ratio is currently 400.00%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays upped their target price on Blackstone from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Bank of America raised their price objective on Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Friday, April 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Blackstone from $111.00 to $107.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet cut Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $102.70.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Blackstone

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BX. Fairfield Bush & CO. boosted its stake in Blackstone by 56.1% in the first quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 4,255 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $540,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares during the period. United Bank boosted its stake in Blackstone by 34.2% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 8,441 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,072,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Blackstone by 10.4% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 10,969 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Insight Advisors LLC PA boosted its stake in Blackstone by 1.6% in the first quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 18,446 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,341,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its position in shares of Blackstone by 12.8% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 38,429 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,878,000 after buying an additional 4,366 shares during the period. 62.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Blackstone

(Get Rating)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.