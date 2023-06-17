Insider Buying: Orthocell Limited (ASX:OCC) Insider Buys A$11,252.14 in Stock

Orthocell Limited (ASX:OCC – Get Rating) insider Paul Anderson bought 31,343 shares of Orthocell stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.36 ($0.24) per share, with a total value of A$11,252.14 ($7,602.80).
Orthocell Price Performance
The company has a current ratio of 6.37, a quick ratio of 5.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.91.
About Orthocell
Featured Articles
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Orthocell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthocell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.