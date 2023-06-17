Insider Buying: PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX) Director Buys 3,203 Shares of Stock

PhenixFIN Co. (NYSE:PFX – Get Rating) Director Howard Amster purchased 3,203 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $35.53 per share, for a total transaction of $113,802.59. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,203 shares in the company, valued at $113,802.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PhenixFIN Stock Performance

PFX stock opened at $39.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.51 million, a PE ratio of 14.67 and a beta of 1.20. PhenixFIN Co. has a 12-month low of $30.53 and a 12-month high of $39.37. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 3.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.34.

Get PhenixFIN alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PhenixFIN

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFX. UBS Group AG lifted its position in PhenixFIN by 243.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC lifted its position in PhenixFIN by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC now owns 112,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after acquiring an additional 20,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in PhenixFIN in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 27.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About PhenixFIN

PhenixFIN Corporation is a business development company. The firm seeks to invest in privately negotiated debt and equity securities of small and middle market companies. It primarily invests in the following sectors: business services; buildings and real estate; automobile; oil and gas; aerospace and defense; home and office furnishings, housewares, and durable consumer products; healthcare, education and childcare; personal, food, and miscellaneous services; retail stores, diversified or conglomerate manufacturing; telecommunications; mining, steel, iron, and non-precious metals; leisure, amusement, motion pictures, and entertainment; chemicals, plastics, and rubber; finance; personal and nondurable consumer products (manufacturing only); beverage, food, and tobacco; containers, packaging, and glass; structure finance securities; machinery (non-agriculture, non-construction, non-electric); diversified or conglomerate service; restaurant and franchise; electronics; and cargo transport.

Read More

