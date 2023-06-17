Insider Selling: Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CRO Sells $2,697,496.80 in Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 52,944 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $2,697,496.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 127,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,510,900.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Dynatrace Trading Down 2.2 %

DT opened at $51.21 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $52.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.41, a PEG ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.21.

Get Dynatrace alerts:

Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $314.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.51 million. On average, analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dynatrace

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Dynatrace by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,000 after acquiring an additional 3,274 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Dynatrace by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 18,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in Dynatrace by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 265,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,172,000 after purchasing an additional 2,253 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in Dynatrace by 703.1% in the fourth quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 188,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,211,000 after buying an additional 164,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Dynatrace during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $320,000. 97.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.14.

Dynatrace Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Dynatrace, Inc engages in the business of developing software intelligence platforms which are purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm also focuses on cloud ecosystem integration; incident and alert management integration; DevOps CI/CD integration; and user experience and business intelligence insights.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dynatrace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynatrace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.