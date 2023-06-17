Insider Selling: Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT) CRO Sells $2,697,496.80 in Stock

Dynatrace, Inc. (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) CRO Stephen J. Pace sold 52,944 shares of Dynatrace stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $2,697,496.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 127,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,510,900.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Dynatrace Trading Down 2.2 %
DT opened at $51.21 on Friday. Dynatrace, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.54 and a twelve month high of $52.99. The firm has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 138.41, a PEG ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.21.
Dynatrace (NYSE:DT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.11. Dynatrace had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 9.32%. The company had revenue of $314.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $303.51 million. On average, analysts forecast that Dynatrace, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Dynatrace in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. VNET Group restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Dynatrace in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Dynatrace from $40.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Dynatrace from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynatrace presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.14.
Dynatrace Company Profile
Dynatrace, Inc engages in the business of developing software intelligence platforms which are purpose-built for the enterprise cloud. The firm also focuses on cloud ecosystem integration; incident and alert management integration; DevOps CI/CD integration; and user experience and business intelligence insights.
