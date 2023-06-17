Insider Selling: EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR) Major Shareholder Sells $36,500.00 in Stock

EMCORE Co. (NASDAQ:EMKR – Get Rating) major shareholder Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 50,000 shares of EMCORE stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.73, for a total transaction of $36,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,032,401 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,652.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Awm Investment Company, Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 41,438 shares of EMCORE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.71, for a total transaction of $29,420.98.

On Thursday, May 25th, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 100,000 shares of EMCORE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.82, for a total transaction of $82,000.00.

On Tuesday, May 23rd, Awm Investment Company, Inc. sold 140,489 shares of EMCORE stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $123,630.32.

EMCORE stock opened at $0.71 on Friday. EMCORE Co. has a 12-month low of $0.64 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $0.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.11.

EMCORE ( NASDAQ:EMKR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $26.82 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.00 million. EMCORE had a negative return on equity of 33.76% and a negative net margin of 47.91%. Analysts anticipate that EMCORE Co. will post -0.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EMKR. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of EMCORE by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 23,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,557 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,083,000 after buying an additional 23,679 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,743 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,983,000 after buying an additional 77,188 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 3,623 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of EMCORE by 34.9% in the 1st quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 13,853 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 3,583 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners assumed coverage on shares of EMCORE in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $2.50.

EMCORE Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of mixed-signal optics products. It operates through the Aerospace and Defense segment and Broadband segment. The Aerospace and Defense segment produces navigation and inertial sensing products, and defense optoelectronics. The Broadband segment manufactures community antenna television (CATV) lasers and transmitters, chip devices, and other optical products.

