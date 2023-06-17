Insider Selling: HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR) CEO Sells $99,000.00 in Stock

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) CEO Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.32, for a total value of $99,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,749,426 shares in the company, valued at $14,189,242.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Sumitaka Yamamoto also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 14th, Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 13,545 shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.49, for a total transaction of $20,182.05.

On Friday, June 9th, Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 74,826 shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $102,511.62.

On Monday, June 5th, Sumitaka Yamamoto sold 34,727 shares of HeartCore Enterprises stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.44, for a total transaction of $50,006.88.

HeartCore Enterprises Price Performance

NASDAQ:HTCR opened at $1.51 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.25 and its 200 day moving average is $1.10. HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $0.78 and a 12 month high of $3.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HeartCore Enterprises

HeartCore Enterprises ( NASDAQ:HTCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 22nd. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.13. HeartCore Enterprises had a negative return on equity of 37.52% and a negative net margin of 21.06%. The business had revenue of $8.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in HeartCore Enterprises stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of HeartCore Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTCR – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 37,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.21% of HeartCore Enterprises at the end of the most recent quarter. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HeartCore Enterprises Company Profile

HeartCore Enterprises, Inc, a software development company, provides Software as a Service solutions to enterprise customers in Japan and internationally. Its customer experience management platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as other tools and integrations, which enable companies to enhance the customer experience and drive engagement.

