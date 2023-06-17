Insider Selling: Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI) COO Sells $149,046.14 in Stock

Magnite, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGNI – Get Rating) COO Katie Seitz Evans sold 11,098 shares of Magnite stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.43, for a total value of $149,046.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 373,845 shares in the company, valued at $5,020,738.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Katie Seitz Evans also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 16th, Katie Seitz Evans sold 7,450 shares of Magnite stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.88, for a total value of $81,056.00.

Magnite Stock Performance

Shares of MGNI stock opened at $13.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Magnite, Inc. has a one year low of $5.59 and a one year high of $14.20.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Magnite ( NASDAQ:MGNI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.22. The business had revenue of $130.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $110.90 million. Magnite had a positive return on equity of 3.29% and a negative net margin of 31.31%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magnite, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MGNI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “reiterates” rating on shares of Magnite in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Magnite in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Magnite in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Magnite from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, Cannonball Research lowered Magnite from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Magnite has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Magnite

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MGNI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Magnite by 555.0% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 17,128,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,533,000 after purchasing an additional 14,513,175 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Magnite by 132.3% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,221,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,087,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403,904 shares in the last quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in Magnite by 39.3% in the third quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 5,792,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,633,560 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Magnite by 9,584.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,257,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,244,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Magnite in the fourth quarter worth $12,578,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.37% of the company’s stock.

About Magnite

Magnite, Inc provides a technology solution to automate the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for buyers and sellers. It features applications and services for digital advertising sellers including websites, mobile applications, and other digital media properties. The company was founded by Frank Addante, Duc Chau, Craig Roah, Julie Mattern and Brian D.

