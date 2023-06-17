Insider Selling: Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO) Director Sells 22,300 Shares of Stock

Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Get Rating) Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.41, for a total transaction of $633,543.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 493,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,013,346.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Q2 Trading Up 4.8 %

Shares of QTWO stock opened at $29.87 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.88 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.55. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.91 and a 1-year high of $49.99.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Q2 by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,335,000 after purchasing an additional 38,855 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in Q2 by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 133,555 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,288,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new position in Q2 in the 1st quarter valued at $2,060,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Q2 by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,052,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,911,000 after purchasing an additional 47,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in Q2 by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Management L.P. now owns 157,946 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 37,662 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Q2

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James dropped their target price on Q2 from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Q2 from $41.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. BTIG Research upgraded Q2 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Q2 from $38.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Q2 from $26.00 to $20.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.43.

Q2 Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of digital banking and lending solutions. It offers its solutions to financial institutions, financial technology companies, alternative finance companies, and other innovative companies, wishing to incorporate banking into their customer engagement and servicing strategies.

