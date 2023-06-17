Insider Selling: SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI) CMO Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

SoFi Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) CMO Webb Lauren Stafford sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.29, for a total transaction of $929,000.00. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 335,945 shares in the company, valued at $3,120,929.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

SoFi Technologies Trading Down 9.9 %

Shares of SoFi Technologies stock opened at $8.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. SoFi Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.24 and a fifty-two week high of $10.23.

SoFi Technologies (NASDAQ:SOFI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.03. SoFi Technologies had a negative return on equity of 4.70% and a negative net margin of 13.72%. The company had revenue of $460.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $436.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.14) EPS. SoFi Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 43.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that SoFi Technologies, Inc. will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SoFi Technologies by 197.0% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new position in SoFi Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its holdings in SoFi Technologies by 330.3% in the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in SoFi Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.32% of the company’s stock.

SOFI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on SoFi Technologies from $5.00 to $5.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of SoFi Technologies from $8.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, June 12th. Piper Sandler cut shares of SoFi Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $6.50 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday. BTIG Research assumed coverage on shares of SoFi Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of SoFi Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $9.50 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.96.

SoFi Technologies, Inc provides digital financial services. It operates through three segments: Lending, Technology Platform, and Financial Services. The company's lending and financial services and products allows its members to borrow, save, spend, invest, and protect their money. It offers student loans; personal loans for debt consolidation and home improvement projects; and home loans.

