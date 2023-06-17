Insider Selling: Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO) CEO Sells $822,150.00 in Stock

Sovos Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) CEO Todd R. Lachman sold 45,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.27, for a total value of $822,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,254,761 shares in the company, valued at $41,194,483.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Sovos Brands Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SOVO opened at $18.52 on Friday. Sovos Brands, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.74 and a 52-week high of $20.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 2.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.47.

Sovos Brands (NASDAQ:SOVO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $252.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.71 million. Sovos Brands had a negative net margin of 5.39% and a positive return on equity of 13.24%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sovos Brands, Inc. will post 0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sovos Brands

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Loop Capital raised their price target on Sovos Brands from $20.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Sovos Brands from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 9th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on shares of Sovos Brands in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Sovos Brands from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.93.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Sovos Brands by 565.1% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its position in Sovos Brands by 37.2% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Sovos Brands in the 3rd quarter worth about $117,000. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Sovos Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Sovos Brands during the 3rd quarter valued at about $149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

Sovos Brands Company Profile

Sovos Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes consumer food products in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Dinners & Sauces, and Breakfast & Snacks. It provides pasta sauces, dry pasta, soups, frozen entrees, yogurts, pancake and waffle mixes, other baking mixes, and frozen waffles under the Rao's, Michael Angelo's, noosa, and Birch Benders brands.

