Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) Shares Down 0.1%

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.03 and last traded at $23.13. Approximately 58,652 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 71,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.16.

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Trading Down 0.1 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.23.

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.0663 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Inspire Corporate Bond ETF

About Inspire Corporate Bond ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IBD. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 397.5% in the first quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 3,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 32.5% in the first quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 15,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,716 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF by 39.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 22,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 6,352 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital acquired a new stake in Inspire Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $777,000.

The Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ESG ETF (IBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of bonds issued by S&P 500-component companies that meet biblically responsible investing standards according to the Issuer. IBD was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.

