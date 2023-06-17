Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD) Shares Down 0.1%

Inspire Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:IBD – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 0.1% on Friday . The stock traded as low as $23.03 and last traded at $23.13. Approximately 58,652 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 71,257 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.16.
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.23.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 30th were given a dividend of $0.0663 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 26th.
Inspire Corporate Bond ETF
The Inspire Corporate Bond Impact ESG ETF (IBD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an equally weighted index of bonds issued by S&P 500-component companies that meet biblically responsible investing standards according to the Issuer. IBD was launched on Jul 10, 2017 and is managed by Inspire.
