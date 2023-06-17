Inspired (LON:INSE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.59

Inspired Plc (LON:INSE – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 9.59 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 10.70 ($0.13). Inspired shares last traded at GBX 10.70 ($0.13), with a volume of 44,978 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Inspired Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.61. The firm has a market cap of £107 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.40.

Inspired Increases Dividend

About Inspired

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 1.37%. This is a boost from Inspired’s previous dividend of $0.13.

Inspired Plc provides energy consultancy services to corporate business energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Inspired Energy Solutions, Inspired ESG Solutions, and Inspired Software Solutions. Its energy solutions include energy assurance and energy optimization services.

See Also

