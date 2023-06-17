Inspired (LON:INSE) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $9.59

Inspired Plc (LON:INSE – Get Rating) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 9.59 ($0.12) and traded as high as GBX 10.70 ($0.13). Inspired shares last traded at GBX 10.70 ($0.13), with a volume of 44,978 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Inspired in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.
Inspired Price Performance
The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 10.96 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 9.61. The firm has a market cap of £107 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.00 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.40.
Inspired Increases Dividend
About Inspired
Inspired Plc provides energy consultancy services to corporate business energy users in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company operates through three segments: Inspired Energy Solutions, Inspired ESG Solutions, and Inspired Software Solutions. Its energy solutions include energy assurance and energy optimization services.
See Also
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/12 – 6/16
- Micron Building Goodwill In Asia, Near $2 Billion Investment
- Is Twilio On The Verge Of A Comeback?
- Broadcom: All-Time Highs But Still Good Value
- Leverage AI And Build A Fortress Portfolio With Adobe
Receive News & Ratings for Inspired Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inspired and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.