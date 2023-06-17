Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target Raised to $54.00 at Oppenheimer

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Oppenheimer from $42.00 to $54.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on INTA. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $34.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Intapp Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of INTA stock opened at $48.07 on Wednesday. Intapp has a 12-month low of $13.52 and a 12-month high of $49.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.15 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.69 and a 200-day moving average of $36.13.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. Intapp had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $92.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.54 million. Research analysts expect that Intapp will post -0.95 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,486,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $87,124,787.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,646,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,424,047.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 2,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total value of $145,755.74. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 555,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,220,644.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,486,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $87,124,787.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,646,805 shares in the company, valued at $688,424,047.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,352,798 shares of company stock worth $119,376,997 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Intapp by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intapp in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

