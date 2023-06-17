Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA) Price Target Raised to $54.00

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Oppenheimer from $42.00 to $54.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $36.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Intapp from $34.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. VNET Group reaffirmed a maintains rating on shares of Intapp in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Intapp from $37.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $43.00.

Shares of Intapp stock opened at $48.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $42.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.15 and a beta of 0.62. Intapp has a 52 week low of $13.52 and a 52 week high of $49.74.

Intapp ( NASDAQ:INTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.07. Intapp had a negative net margin of 23.98% and a negative return on equity of 24.65%. The company had revenue of $92.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.54 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intapp will post -0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,486,438 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $87,124,787.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,646,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $688,424,047.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 2,974 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.01, for a total transaction of $145,755.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 555,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,220,644.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings (Private) Ltd Temasek sold 2,486,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.04, for a total transaction of $87,124,787.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,646,805 shares in the company, valued at $688,424,047.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,352,798 shares of company stock worth $119,376,997 in the last three months. Insiders own 48.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of INTA. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Intapp by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in Intapp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intapp in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Intapp in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. 80.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

