Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART) Issues Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Integra LifeSciences (NASDAQ:IART – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.55-$0.59 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.77. The company issued revenue guidance of $372.00 million-$376.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $398.13 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Integra LifeSciences from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $56.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. TheStreet cut Integra LifeSciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Integra LifeSciences from $54.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Finally, Argus cut Integra LifeSciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $49.71.

Integra LifeSciences Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IART opened at $41.44 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.65, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. Integra LifeSciences has a 12-month low of $37.36 and a 12-month high of $60.69. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $48.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Integra LifeSciences ( NASDAQ:IART Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The life sciences company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.74. Integra LifeSciences had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $380.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Integra LifeSciences will post 3.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integra LifeSciences news, CEO Witte Jan De bought 7,792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $38.50 per share, for a total transaction of $299,992.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,723. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integra LifeSciences

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 7,916 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $454,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 128,880 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $5,459,000 after purchasing an additional 436 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,899 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $379,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,996 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in Integra LifeSciences by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 20,916 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. 87.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Integra LifeSciences Company Profile

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation manufactures and sells surgical instruments, neurosurgical products, and wound care products for use in neurosurgery, neurocritical care and otolaryngology. It operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical and Tissue Technologies. The company offers neurosurgery and neuro critical care products, including tissue ablation equipment, dural repair products, cerebral spinal fluid management devices, intracranial monitoring equipment, and cranial stabilization equipment; and surgical headlamps and instrumentation, as well as after-market services.

See Also

