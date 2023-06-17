Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS) Price Target Raised to $20.00 at Barclays

Integral Ad Science (NASDAQ:IAS – Get Rating) had its target price upped by Barclays from $17.00 to $20.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on IAS. TheStreet raised Integral Ad Science from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Benchmark began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. KeyCorp began coverage on Integral Ad Science in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They issued a sector weight rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Integral Ad Science from $15.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Finally, Craig Hallum increased their target price on Integral Ad Science from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $17.33.

Get Integral Ad Science alerts:

Integral Ad Science Trading Down 8.0 %

IAS opened at $17.64 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.40 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.94. Integral Ad Science has a one year low of $6.63 and a one year high of $19.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 4.01.

Insider Activity

Integral Ad Science ( NASDAQ:IAS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.01. Integral Ad Science had a return on equity of 2.17% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $106.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.18 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Integral Ad Science will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Tom Sharma sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $66,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Tom Sharma sold 4,157 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $66,512.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $880,624. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Oleg Bershadsky sold 100,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.51, for a total value of $1,359,781.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,679,705 shares of company stock worth $175,126,368. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Integral Ad Science

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 92.1% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Integral Ad Science by 493.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 7,135 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth $82,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 3rd quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Integral Ad Science in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.83% of the company’s stock.

Integral Ad Science Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Integral Ad Science Holding Corp. operates as a digital advertising verification company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Italy, Spain, Sweden, Singapore, Australia, France, Japan, Canada, India, and Brazil. The company provides IAS Signal, a cloud-based technology platform that offers actionable insights; and deliver independent measurement and verification of digital advertising across devices, channels, and formats, including desktop, mobile, connected TV, social, display, and video.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Integral Ad Science Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Integral Ad Science and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.