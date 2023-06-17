Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 87,189 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 1,958 shares during the period. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $2,848,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Intel by 78.5% in the fourth quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. 59.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Corp Intel sold 38,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.84, for a total value of $1,572,340,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intel stock opened at $36.37 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.76. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.59 and a 1 year high of $40.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $30.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.24.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. Intel had a negative net margin of 5.06% and a positive return on equity of 3.06%. The company had revenue of $11.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

INTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Intel from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Intel from $25.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Benchmark upgraded shares of Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

