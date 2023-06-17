Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) PT Lowered to $107.00

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Chardan Capital from $111.00 to $107.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Chardan Capital also issued estimates for Intellia Therapeutics’ FY2023 earnings at ($5.28) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($6.41) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $82.00 to $79.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $115.00 to $93.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $124.00 to $94.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $81.53.

Intellia Therapeutics Stock Down 1.4 %

Intellia Therapeutics stock opened at $44.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.84. Intellia Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.44 and a twelve month high of $76.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.50.

Institutional Trading of Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:NTLA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.41) by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $12.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.76 million. Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 804.94% and a negative return on equity of 41.67%. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.96) EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics will post -5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 1.3% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 671,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,014,000 after buying an additional 8,515 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 37.6% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 32,149 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after buying an additional 8,788 shares during the last quarter. Merlin Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 2.5% during the first quarter. Merlin Capital LLC now owns 12,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 200.9% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 274,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,220,000 after purchasing an additional 183,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 28.1% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.61% of the company’s stock.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of curative therapeutics. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as for other product candidates, including NTLA-2003 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-liver disease; and NTLA-3001 for alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency-lung disease; and NTLA-6001 for CD30+ lymphomas.

