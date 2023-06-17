International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Investment Group LLC

Renaissance Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 16.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 6,624 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 929 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Investment Group LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Business Machines Price Performance

Shares of IBM opened at $137.48 on Friday. International Business Machines Co. has a fifty-two week low of $115.54 and a fifty-two week high of $153.21. The company has a market capitalization of $124.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $133.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.16.

International Business Machines Increases Dividend

International Business Machines ( NYSE:IBM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.09. International Business Machines had a net margin of 3.03% and a return on equity of 39.86%. The business had revenue of $14.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 10th were given a $1.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $6.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.83%. This is an increase from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.65. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 337.06%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $143.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set an “inline” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.20.

International Business Machines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which engages in the provision of integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, Financing, and Other.

