International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQW) Short Interest Update

International Media Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IMAQW – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 13,700 shares, a decline of 28.3% from the May 15th total of 19,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

International Media Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of International Media Acquisition stock remained flat at $0.02 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 125 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,182. International Media Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.01 and a 12 month high of $0.07. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $0.02.

