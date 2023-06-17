Internet Computer (ICP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $12.70 Million

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on June 17th. In the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 6.1% against the dollar. One Internet Computer token can now be purchased for about $3.98 or 0.00015025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.74 billion and approximately $12.70 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00043985 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.95 or 0.00033778 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0457 or 0.00000172 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0533 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00004783 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000448 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002979 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0328 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000743 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000869 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 499,811,486 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,338,426 tokens. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Internet Computer directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Internet Computer should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Internet Computer using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

