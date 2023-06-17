Internet Computer Price Hits $3.95 on Top Exchanges (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on June 16th. Over the last week, Internet Computer has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. Internet Computer has a total market cap of $1.73 billion and approximately $16.50 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Internet Computer token can currently be bought for approximately $3.95 or 0.00015025 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.54 or 0.00043891 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.72 or 0.00033169 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0451 or 0.00000171 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0528 or 0.00000201 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00004635 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000450 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002912 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0327 or 0.00000124 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000733 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000829 BTC.

Internet Computer Token Profile

Internet Computer uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 499,558,263 tokens and its circulating supply is 437,085,203 tokens. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Internet Computer is forum.dfinity.org. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org.

Buying and Selling Internet Computer

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

