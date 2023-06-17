Internet Initiative Japan (OTCMKTS:IIJIY) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $38.88

Internet Initiative Japan Inc. (OTCMKTS:IIJIY – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $38.88 and traded as low as $38.64. Internet Initiative Japan shares last traded at $39.20, with a volume of 2,594 shares.

Internet Initiative Japan Stock Performance

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $40.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.91. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.29 and a beta of 0.63.

Internet Initiative Japan Company Profile

Internet Initiative Japan Inc provides Internet connectivity, WAN, outsourcing, systems integration, and network-related equipment sales services in Japan. It operates through two segments, Network Services and Systems Integration Business, and ATM Operation Business. The company offers mobile communication and remote access/telework services; WAN/network services, including SDN, multi-cloud network, closed connection, internet VPN, SEIL, remote access, wireless LAN, and GIGA-school; leased line and broadband services; IIJ DNS platform, and domain name registration and maintenance services; IIJ access ID management, dial-up access, and IIJ IPv6 fiber access services; and security solutions for IIJ managed firewall, DDoS protection, and managed IPS/IDS services.

Featured Articles

