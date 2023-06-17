Intertek Group (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $56.39

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $56.39 and last traded at $55.84, with a volume of 2492 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $55.36.
A number of brokerages have recently commented on IKTSY. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Intertek Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,700.00.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $52.46 and a 200-day moving average of $51.47.
Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.
