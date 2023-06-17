Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY) Short Interest Update

Intertek Group plc (OTCMKTS:IKTSY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, an increase of 22.2% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 6,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Intertek Group Stock Performance

Shares of IKTSY stock traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $56.63. 1,019 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,421. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.47. Intertek Group has a twelve month low of $39.79 and a twelve month high of $56.77.

Get Intertek Group alerts:

Intertek Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.8454 per share. This is a boost from Intertek Group’s previous dividend of $0.37. This represents a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Intertek Group Company Profile

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on IKTSY shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised Intertek Group from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Intertek Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,700.00.

(Get Rating)

Intertek Group Plc engages in the provision of assurance,a testing, inspection and certification services to industries worldwide. It offers services from auditing and inspection, training, advisory, quality assurance and certification. It operates through following segments: Products, Trade, and Resources.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Intertek Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intertek Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.