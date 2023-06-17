InTrack Investment Management Inc Acquires 1,359 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

InTrack Investment Management Inc grew its holdings in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,609 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Fortive were worth $564,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Fortive by 61,103.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600,591 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $231,338,000 after purchasing an additional 3,594,708 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Fortive in the fourth quarter worth approximately $193,761,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Fortive by 21,435.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,683,426 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,675,609 shares in the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in Fortive by 414.5% during the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,731,020 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,218,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,542 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in Fortive by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,345,333 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,733,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Fortive alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FTV has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Fortive from $77.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Vertical Research upgraded Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Fortive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Fortive from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Fortive from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $74.18.

Fortive Stock Performance

NYSE FTV opened at $71.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $66.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.56, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.13. Fortive Co. has a fifty-two week low of $52.47 and a fifty-two week high of $72.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.02. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.92% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fortive Co. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 26th will be given a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 25th. Fortive’s payout ratio is 13.08%.

Fortive Profile

(Get Rating)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.