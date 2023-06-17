InTrack Investment Management Inc Grows Stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM)

InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in shares of Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) by 99.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,834 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Martin Marietta Materials were worth $637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Martin Marietta Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $451,000. BOKF NA lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. BOKF NA now owns 2,254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 30.1% in the 3rd quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 109,988 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $35,426,000 after purchasing an additional 25,460 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 533 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,259,007 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $424,720,000 after purchasing an additional 24,646 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on MLM shares. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Martin Marietta Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $420.00 to $428.00 in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Martin Marietta Materials in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $390.00 to $386.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $412.75.

Martin Marietta Materials Trading Down 0.7 %

MLM opened at $426.54 on Friday. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 52 week low of $284.99 and a 52 week high of $431.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $389.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.93. The company has a market capitalization of $26.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $1.17. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 12.31% and a net margin of 15.39%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 16.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be issued a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Martin Marietta Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.04%.

Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc engages in the provision of aggregates including crushed stone, sand, and gravel through its network of quarries and distribution yards. It operates through the following geographical segments: East Group and West Group. The East Group segments provide aggregated products only.

Further Reading

