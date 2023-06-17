InTrack Investment Management Inc Has $1.08 Million Position in Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $1,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Align Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Air Products and Chemicals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.8 %

APD opened at $293.18 on Friday. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $218.88 and a twelve month high of $328.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $283.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $292.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.98, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.85.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The basic materials company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.10. Air Products and Chemicals had a net margin of 16.58% and a return on equity of 16.96%. The business had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.38 earnings per share. Air Products and Chemicals’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 30th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. Air Products and Chemicals’s dividend payout ratio is 71.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on APD. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $340.00 to $325.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Air Products and Chemicals in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Air Products and Chemicals from $325.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded shares of Air Products and Chemicals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $315.41.

About Air Products and Chemicals

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

