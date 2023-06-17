InTrack Investment Management Inc Invests $412,000 in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL)

InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 4,070 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $412,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Xylem by 399.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,951,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $251,632,000 after buying an additional 2,360,214 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Xylem by 145.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,731,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $412,561,000 after buying an additional 2,211,083 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at $197,762,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Xylem by 7.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,390,911 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,738,529,000 after buying an additional 1,435,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Xylem by 53.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,828,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $326,390,000 after buying an additional 1,335,241 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Xylem Price Performance

Shares of XYL opened at $113.44 on Friday. Xylem Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $72.89 and a fifty-two week high of $118.58. The company has a market capitalization of $20.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Xylem Dividend Announcement

Xylem ( NYSE:XYL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. Xylem had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 16.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 26th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 64.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Xylem in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Xylem from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $122.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Xylem from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.64.

About Xylem

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

