InTrack Investment Management Inc Purchases 93 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,816 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 93 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. TPG Financial Advisors LLC now owns 46,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,390,000 after acquiring an additional 645 shares during the period. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,520,000. CGN Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 43,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,076,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 7.0% during the first quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 62,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,621,000 after purchasing an additional 4,087 shares during the period. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.1% in the first quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 336,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,232,000 after buying an additional 19,275 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VTV opened at $142.38 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.91 billion, a PE ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.89. Vanguard Value ETF has a one year low of $122.54 and a one year high of $147.10. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $138.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.99.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.