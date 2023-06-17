InTrack Investment Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lowered its position in shares of Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,864 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 776 shares during the period. Fortinet comprises about 1.6% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel purchased a new position in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 236.0% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 840 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 590 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.
In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $465,738.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,371.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director William H. Neukom acquired 423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $67.40 per share, for a total transaction of $28,510.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 290,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,594,258.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,535 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.81, for a total transaction of $465,738.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,371.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,133 shares of company stock valued at $4,434,767. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 20.46% and a negative return on equity of 282.54%. The business’s revenue was up 32.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms recently issued reports on FTNT. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $64.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Fortinet from $67.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.57.
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.
