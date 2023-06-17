InTrack Investment Management Inc Reduces Stock Position in Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lessened its position in shares of Owl Rock Capital Co. (NYSE:ORCC – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 57,376 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Owl Rock Capital were worth $714,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of Owl Rock Capital by 791.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,565 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 3,165 shares during the period. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of Owl Rock Capital in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.21% of the company’s stock.

Owl Rock Capital Price Performance

ORCC stock opened at $13.80 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a PE ratio of 8.68 and a beta of 0.93. Owl Rock Capital Co. has a 1 year low of $10.18 and a 1 year high of $13.88.

Owl Rock Capital Announces Dividend

Owl Rock Capital ( NYSE:ORCC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $377.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $365.07 million. Owl Rock Capital had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 47.45%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Owl Rock Capital Co. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.57%. Owl Rock Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Owl Rock Capital news, CEO Craig Packer acquired 75,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 300,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,978,472.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Eric A. Kaye purchased 3,749 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.34 per share, for a total transaction of $50,011.66. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 19,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $255,380.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Craig Packer purchased 75,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $13.23 per share, for a total transaction of $1,000,188.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 300,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,978,472.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 88,314 shares of company stock worth $1,168,194. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ORCC has been the subject of several analyst reports. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH decreased their price objective on Owl Rock Capital from $15.50 to $15.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Owl Rock Capital in a report on Monday, March 13th.

Owl Rock Capital Company Profile

Owl Rock Capital Corporation is a business development company. The fund makes investments in senior secured or unsecured loans, subordinated loans or mezzanine loans and also considers equity-related securities including warrants and preferred stocks also pursues preferred equity investments and common equity investments.

