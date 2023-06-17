InTrack Investment Management Inc Takes Position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS)

InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:IEUS – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 3,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEUS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 1,500.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $186,000. Financial Alternatives Inc purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF by 156.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,822 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ IEUS opened at $53.86 on Friday. iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $39.60 and a 12 month high of $56.44. The stock has a market cap of $131.96 million, a P/E ratio of 9.73 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.50.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $1.057 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares MSCI Europe Small-Cap ETF (IEUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe Small Cap index, a market-cap-weighted index of companies in developed countries of Europe. IEUS was launched on Nov 12, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

